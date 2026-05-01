Kevin Warsh's Nomination for Fed Chair is a 'Profound Problem'

Last Tuesday, Kevin Warsh, the nominee for Federal Reserve Chair, testified in front of the Senate Banking Committee. His responses to basic questions facts such as “did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?” left many worried about how he would manage the independence of the Fed if appointed.

Justin Wolfers, Professor of Public Policy and Economics at the University of Michigan, joins Jen to give his take on the importance of Fed independence and removing conflicts of interest. Additionally, Wolfers recognizes how uncertain Trump has made investors and consumers as a result of his many wars waged across the globe.