The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
Kevin Warsh's Nomination for Fed Chair is a 'Profound Problem'
0:00
-32:57

Kevin Warsh's Nomination for Fed Chair is a 'Profound Problem'

Why we will suffer if a sock puppet becomes Fed Chair
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Justin Wolfers's avatar
The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Justin Wolfers
May 01, 2026

Last Tuesday, Kevin Warsh, the nominee for Federal Reserve Chair, testified in front of the Senate Banking Committee. His responses to basic questions facts such as “did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?” left many worried about how he would manage the independence of the Fed if appointed.

Justin Wolfers, Professor of Public Policy and Economics at the University of Michigan, joins Jen to give his take on the importance of Fed independence and removing conflicts of interest. Additionally, Wolfers recognizes how uncertain Trump has made investors and consumers as a result of his many wars waged across the globe.

🚨 Join The Contrarian community to support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture