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Meet Two Candidates Fighting for Montana
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Meet Two Candidates Fighting for Montana

Ryan Busse and Sam Forstag are running in the Democratic primary for Montana's 1st District.
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Tim Dickinson's avatar
The Contrarian and Tim Dickinson
May 06, 2026

Contrarian Editor Tim Dickinson got the chance this week to speak with two candidates running in the Democratic Primary for Montana’s 1st Congressional District, Sam Forstag and Ryan Busse.

Sam Forstag is a former smokejumper and union leader. Tim and Sam talked about his belief that housing, healthcare, and other necessities should be accessible for all working people. He also talked about how the wealthy are able to take advantage when we aren’t able to rally around common political ground.

And, Ryan Busse [16:20] is a former gun executive turned whistleblower, as well as a former Democratic candidate for governor. He spoke about his advocacy for universal health care and the importance of Democrats busting Fox News stereotypes.

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