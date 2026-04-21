How Will the War with Iran End?

We’re now 7 weeks into Trump’s war with Iran. And despite Trump’s claims the Strait of Hormuz is now in American hands and an American victory is near, behind closed doors, Trump seems more focused on delaying a resolution and blaming it on Iran.

Steve Cook, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and Jen talked about the enduring impact of Trump’s war of choice, how China is learning lessons on what not to do, and why Europe can no longer look at the U.S. as a reliable partner.