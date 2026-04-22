Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Wants to Take Back Big Oil's Big Profits

Trump’s war in Iran has given Big Oil a windfall of profits, even though they don’t get their oil from the Middle East, they’ve been able to jack up prices.

Jen spoke with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) who introduced a Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax that would take that excess profit and return it back to the taxpayers. In honor of Earth Day, they also talked about the damage the Trump administration has done to the planet, how Citizens United opened the door to domination of our politics by the fossil fuel industry, and the latest in the war with Iran.

Joe Kerr [20:33] is a Democrat running in California’s 40th Congressional District. He faces not one, but two Republican incumbents who are trying to outMAGA each other in a primary due to Prop 50 redistricting.

Joe is very different. He is a working-class, lifelong firefighter who’s been involved in causes that affect unions and an advocate of needed reforms for ICE.