Evening Roundup, May 14
Something is happening on Saturday, voters are MAD, join the new civil rights movement, Secretary of Reality TV?, Callais aftermath, State Rep. Pearson, Rep. Bell, and April Ryan
Two Days ‘Till All Roads
Pro-democracy coalitions and fighters across the country are taking to the Alabama streets this Saturday to protect our voting rights. Join the All Roads movement and keep an eye out for events happening near you. Can’t stop by and join the festivities in person? Don’t worry, The Contrarian’s got you — all day, on-the-ground coverage with some special appearances. Stay tuned!
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