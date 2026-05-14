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The Tea w/ April Ryan ft. Rep. Justin Pearson & Rep. Wesley Bell

Two weeks post-Callais, dismantling Black power, and more primaries this Tuesday
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The Contrarian and April Ryan
May 14, 2026

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! This week April was joined by Tennessee State Representative Justin Pearson and U.S. Representative Wesley Bell (D-MO).

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