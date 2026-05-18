Evening Roundup, May 18
Trump takes YOUR taxpayer money, what All Roads means for freedom, China is laughing at us, Talking Feds, The Movement, cartoons, and a special video recap of Saturday
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They're taking the Black voting rights away and the next will be women's.
Some great speeches from the rally. Randi Weingarten, AOC and Ayanna Pressley were all very good. Our own Norm Eisen was quite impressive as well. April Ryan did a bang up job on the entire rally! Let’s give April a big applause 👏