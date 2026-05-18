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Lynn Johnson's avatar
Lynn Johnson
1h

They're taking the Black voting rights away and the next will be women's.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

Some great speeches from the rally. Randi Weingarten, AOC and Ayanna Pressley were all very good. Our own Norm Eisen was quite impressive as well. April Ryan did a bang up job on the entire rally! Let’s give April a big applause 👏

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