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Steve 218's avatar
Steve 218
6hEdited

What a ghastly list. It's good to have it all delineated in one place, as keeping up with the individual grifts/thefts/emolument clause violations borders on insurmountable. This man is treating our country - us, as a personal ATM. When are Congress and the courts going to put an end to this? Our watchdogs are not doing their jobs to protect us and the country from this rampant theft. It is so important that regardless of the resistance, we must start voting these supporters and abettors out of Congress and elect people who will watch out for us;

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Night Has A Thousand Eyes's avatar
Night Has A Thousand Eyes
6h

Contrarian readers care, Democratic politicians care, people of conscience and ethics care but many millions of people regardless of political affiliation don't give rat's ass because their immediate life concerns are the sole focus of their attention now rather than the looting of billions by Trump and his hyenas. So, in the next months and years there is going to have to be a concerted effort to assist in dot connecting if we want to save what is left of our democracy.

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