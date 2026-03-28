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Justin Sayne's avatar
Justin Sayne
5h

What motivates Ellison? This country has been wonderful to him, allowing him to amass more money than he can spend. Why would he want to destroy his country, rather than try to lift it up? Doesn’t make any more sense than why the American people would elect a wrecking ball….TWICE!!!…..to be their President. Why so much insanity?!

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Kay's avatar
Kay
5h

Now is the time to watch and support PBS!

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