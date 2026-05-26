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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
2h

Corruption & propaganda is on steroids. The Iran war according to Trump: The War Is Over; The Strait Is Open; We Totally Won…The Golden Age? https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2026/05/20/us/politics/trump-iran-war-deal.html?smid=url-share

Resist the MAGA gangsters & grifters! Please 86 47: VoteBlue!

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Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
3h

Not a word about Ashley St. Clair.

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