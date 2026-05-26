Evening RoundupEvening Roundup, May 26Swingin' big in 2026, America's consciousness crisis, Lord of the Flies is back, the hard work of peace, The Pod, The Movement, and Talking FedsThe ContrarianMay 26, 2026145218ShareSpotlightHot MicCulture VultureCulture RowWhat 'Lord of the Flies' Can Teach Us in 2026Meredith Blake·May 26Anyone who ever read Lord of the Flies as an adolescent (or otherwise) is hard-pressed to forget its imagery: the conch, the signal fire, the beast in the forest, Piggy’s broken specs. First published in 1954…Read full storyMemorial Day ReflectionsThe Hard Work of PeaceMay 25By John F. TerzanoMemorial Day Reflection Read full storyMedia CenterDan Pfeiffer's Advice to Dem CandidatesThe Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Dan Pfeiffer·May 26Listen nowOrange Slush (Special DOJ Episode)The Contrarian and Harry Litman·May 26Read full storyThe Contrarian Covers the Democracy MovementThe Contrarian·May 26Read full storySubscribe145218Share
Corruption & propaganda is on steroids. The Iran war according to Trump: The War Is Over; The Strait Is Open; We Totally Won…The Golden Age? https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2026/05/20/us/politics/trump-iran-war-deal.html?smid=url-share
Resist the MAGA gangsters & grifters! Please 86 47: VoteBlue!
Not a word about Ashley St. Clair.