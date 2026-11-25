What Happened?
Like millions of other Americans, we’re prepping for tomorrow’s Thanksgiving holiday! In commemoration, we would like to share some words of gratitude for our Contrarian family and for all the tireless, fierce democracy defenders across our nation. None of this work would be possible without you.
No matter how you celebrate this year (let us know your Turkey Day plans or favorite dishes in the comments!), stay safe, eat well, get some rest, and enjoy your holiday. 🦃🍂 We’ll be back on Monday! In the meantime…
Here are just a few things we’re grateful for this year!
A Thanksgiving special you don’t want to miss — the inside scoop from our very own “Vice President.”
Sean Duffy’s former Real World cast mates aren’t too thankful for his alignment with the severe sides of MAGA. In fact, in conversation with Meredith Blake, they warn about Duffy’s 2028 ambitions…
Wondering how you can give those Thanksgiving leftovers a new life? We’ve got you covered!
And, as ever, an extra helping for the politics-obsessed among us:
Happy Thanksgiving
Take a break from the news and enjoy loved ones, friends and food.
Cheers!
Accountability: Swift and Bold
From Jennifer Rubin:
“Republicans, especially those up for re-election in 2028, can read the polls too, and Democrats may get more Republican support than nervous Nellie Democratic establishment types anticipate. (If not, Democrats should resort to surgery on the filibuster.) Democrats sure won’t get what they don’t push for, nor will they impress voters by shying away from confrontation. Now is the time to go big, be bold, and show voters they have listened to their cry for fundamental change.”
From Paul Krugman:
“But holding Trump and his accomplices accountable can and should be done swiftly. Not only that, it should be done along with adopting a strong anti-corruption and anti-grift agenda that applies to both Democrats and Republicans. For Democrats need to build their own gestalt with American voters that governance by the Democratic Party will be of, for and by the people.”
From The Peaceful Solution:
Impeach/Convict/Remove
We need 11 votes. Just find 11 votes. Not 11,000. Just 11, to convict His Royal Heinous on articles of impeachment, and remove him from office.
With the new Congress convening on January 3, 2027, that’s how many Republican senators would be needed to vote for conviction on articles of impeachment. The senate will have 56 Democrats and 44 Republicans. The number needed to convict is 67.
The Dems will impeach His Heinous, it’s only a question of when and how. They have no choice. His egregious criminal actions cannot be normalized and tolerated. The base is demanding it. We want this nightmare to end.
This effort is all about momentum.
Momentum in sports (politics) has a psychological dimension, often referred to as "the force that keeps athletes and teams (the Resistance) moving forward".
Such a turning point was the midterm election. We, the Resistance, now have the momentum.
When a team or individual has this momentum, they do not relax. They push that advantage. They redouble their effort. As in boxing, when the opponent is on the ropes, you go for the knockout punch. That’s what the Resistance (represented by Dems in Congress) must do here. Impeach/Convict/Remove HRH as soon as possible. January 3.
The following six Republican Senators are from states that flipped from Republican to Democrat in the midterm senate election. They are up for election in 2028 and are very aware of what voters did in their states and should fear their voters more than they fear HRH. Those six would form the nucleus of the needed eleven.
Tim Scott, South Carolina
Lisa Murkowski, Alaska
Jerry Moran, Kansas
John Husted, Ohio
Charles Grassley, Iowa
Ted Budd, North Carolina
In addition to those six, here are three more Republicans who are up for election in 2028 who seem like possible Conviction votes:
Rand Paul, Kentucky
Ashley Moody, Florida
John Kennedy, Louisiana
(Ron Johnson, Wisconsin?)
That makes nine or ten of the needed eleven.
This list is not exhaustive and was done hastily. The following link is to all the Senators who are up for election in 2028. None of this includes the other 25 Republican senators who are not up for election in 2028.
U.S. Senate: Class III - Senators Whose Terms of Service Expire in 2029
https://www.senate.gov/senators/Class_III.htm
This is a link to the total Senate membership 2027:
https://www.republiccourt.us/senators-2027
His Royal Heinous was elected twice. How could that happen?
The Dems completely outperformed in the midterms. They took over the house by an unexpectedly wide margin.
They took over the senate, flipping nine seats. Totally unexpected.
ANYTHING is possible in American politics, even Impeaching/Convicting/Removing HRH.