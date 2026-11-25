Like millions of other Americans, we’re prepping for tomorrow’s Thanksgiving holiday! In commemoration, we would like to share some words of gratitude for our Contrarian family and for all the tireless, fierce democracy defenders across our nation. None of this work would be possible without you.

No matter how you celebrate this year (let us know your Turkey Day plans or favorite dishes in the comments!), stay safe, eat well, get some rest, and enjoy your holiday. 🦃🍂 We’ll be back on Monday! In the meantime…

Here are just a few things we’re grateful for this year!