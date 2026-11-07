Evening RoundupEvening Roundup, November 6: Missouri and Comedian CandidatesShattering GOP supermajories, making Democrats funny again, history in the making, cartoons, The Pod, good blue food, The Movement, and more!The ContrarianNov 07, 202618223ShareSpotlightxCulture ClashHow Democrats Learned to Be Funny AgainMeredith Blake·Nov 6Candidates like Scott Colom and Abdul El-Sayed weren’t afraid to go for the comedy jugular.Read full storyFirsts!The Blue Tsunami Made History!The Contrarian·Nov 6Celebrating the blue tsunami and the incredible number of milestones we are seeing among our newly elected leaders.Watch nowMedia CenterThe Latest in Mississippi and What Should Dems Do Now?The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Anthony Coley·Nov 6Listen nowThe Best Kind of BlueMarissa Rothkopf·Nov 6Read full story‘This Never Would Have Happened’RJ Matson·Nov 6Read full storyThe Contrarian Covers the Democracy MovementThe Contrarian·Nov 6Read full storyTom the Dancing BugRuben Bolling·Nov 6Read full storySubscribe18223Share