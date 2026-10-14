Hiding Until After the Mid-Terms Won’t Work
No surprise, the Food and Drug Administration now plans to hold off on releasing its so-called safety review of mifepristone, the drug most often used in medication abortions, until March 2027, when the midterms will be safely in the rearview mirror.
Meet the Democrats’ Working Class Wave
Part of the reason why Congress seems like it’s run by distant elites who don’t get it is because it is run by elites, who have little experience of what it means to struggle in this country. Only two percent of Congress members have spent any part of their adulthood in the working class, according to a 2021
Up Next….
Thursday, October 13: Ben Sheehan
Every time I hear a politician running on reducing regulations I cringe. I finally investigated what this meant when Trump said it.
Trump’s Deregulation: Business Savings and Public Protections Lost. A research inventory covering both Trump terms, through October 14, 2026
Deregulation can reduce business expenses, expand revenue opportunities, or reduce exposure to enforcement. But the requirements removed may also protect people against pollution, unsafe products, financial abuse, crime, or corruption.
This list identifies both sides: who benefits directly and what public protection is affected.
It includes laws, agency rules, enforcement decisions, staffing changes, and access to public resources. It is a selected inventory, not an exhaustive count.
Evidence distinction: The government actions are documented. Public harms listed are potential risks unless measured evidence is stated. Business savings do not automatically become higher profits or lower consumer prices.
1. Oil, Gas, Coal, and Public Lands
Expanded federal fossil-fuel leasing — 2025
For more click here:https://2tuttlechris.substack.com/p/trump-ran-on-reducing-regulations