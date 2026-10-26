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Al Draycott's avatar
Al Draycott
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Thanks, Jennifer: excellent interview. Very informative. Elon Musk claims empathy is a weakness. Well, I have news for him. It is strength. This present administration is rife with White Supremacists and Christian Nationalists. I think of Pete Hegseth ranting to the masses with his rancid Christian Nationalist fervour. Suck it up, buckle down crap. The man claims to read the bible, but does not understand what he reads. This whole movement is to numb the populace so they can brutalize certain segments of society, with their Gestapo units, building concentration camps, taking liberties with the Haitians and Somalis. If you don't look like them or pray like them, you are not wanted. Mr. Trump only believes in what gives him power and wealth. Then there is Mr. Trump and JD Vance rubber-stamping the vile actions of Mr. Ramaswamy's and his pathetic, vile ad, highlighting a pedophile protector and animal abuser to show the world his depravity.

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