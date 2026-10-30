More Than 4 Million Americans Won’t Get a Say in Who Runs Congress
In school, we learn that “taxation without representation” was the cardinal sin of the British crown against its American colonists — the raison d’etre of revolution. But 250 years on, that same affront is still being perpetuated in America, against fellow citizens of our republic. More than 4 million citizen…
I Love You Mama Thanksgiving Sage Tofu
My mother always tells us that it was my father who taught her how to cook. The daughter of a rare breadwinning mother in 1960s Indiana, she grew up on convenience foods and didn’t start seriously cooking until she moved to Los Angeles, reinvented herself a time or two, and fell in love with my dad. The story is that he wooed her with birthday gumbo and…
Monday, November 2:
Amanda Litman, Co-Founder of Run For Something