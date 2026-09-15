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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
1h

It’s Not Just Trump Who’s Dumb About Economics—It’s the GOP Generally. Republicans wreck the economy, balloon the deficit & transfer wealth to the wealthiest.

https://newrepublic.com/article/215362/trump-gop-economic-ruin-recession?

Bring on a Blue Tsunami. #VoteBlue!

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

I hope most if not all these senate candidates will mop up their opponents. It’s possible other candidates not mentioned here may have as good a chance as any of these candidates listed here.

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