(Senate) Spotlight
In The Headlines
Majority Makers
ICYMI
Media Center
JOIN US with special guests
Wednesday, Sept 16: Simon Rosenberg
Thursday, Sept 17: Adam Klasfeld
JOIN US with special guests
Wednesday, Sept 16: Simon Rosenberg
Thursday, Sept 17: Adam Klasfeld
No posts
It’s Not Just Trump Who’s Dumb About Economics—It’s the GOP Generally. Republicans wreck the economy, balloon the deficit & transfer wealth to the wealthiest.
https://newrepublic.com/article/215362/trump-gop-economic-ruin-recession?
Bring on a Blue Tsunami. #VoteBlue!
I hope most if not all these senate candidates will mop up their opponents. It’s possible other candidates not mentioned here may have as good a chance as any of these candidates listed here.