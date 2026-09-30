March Us Toward the Summit, Not the Chasm
On July 1, 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson sat in the East Room of the White House to sign the landmark Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty. The Cuban Missile Crisis had put onto TV screens across the globe a rapidly developing and increasingly destructive technology and its potential to annihilate humankind.
We Keep Failing Women
For the past week, all I can see is red—for the naked distrust and disgust in which women are regarded, and the willingness to believe, vouch for, and dig hard for any rationale to excuse wealthy, privileged men from any shred of accountability.
When Trump Attacks Free Speech, We're All in Danger
Trump threatened the Center for American Progress (CAP) with a $5 billion defamation lawsuit last month. Why? Because CAP reported on the efficacy of Trump’s National Guard deployments and found that they failed to meet their purpose of reducing urban crime.
Join Us:
Thursday, October 1 - Rufus Gifford
coopertion - did we mean cooperation?
Sen Schmitt surpasses even Sen Joe McCarthy for shameless defamation of a dedicated public servant.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpmsUO5CUEs
Republican double standards &
A pack of MAGA liars accusing a truth teller of lying https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnFmHC59Z8o