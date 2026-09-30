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macwithhisbooks's avatar
macwithhisbooks
2h

coopertion - did we mean cooperation?

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
1h

Sen Schmitt surpasses even Sen Joe McCarthy for shameless defamation of a dedicated public servant.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpmsUO5CUEs

Republican double standards &

A pack of MAGA liars accusing a truth teller of lying https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnFmHC59Z8o

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