The Future of Democracy
We are living through a moment that has forced us to confront an old question with new urgency: Can American democracy survive?
I Typed “Block the Merger.” AI Revised it to “Drop Your Opposition.”
On the afternoon of August 20, I visited the website of a shadowy group called Neighbors for Strong Communities. Days earlier, it had begun spamming Californians’ phones with a bullying warning: Paramount might leave the state, taking thousands of jobs with it, unless Attorney General Rob Bonta settled the lawsuit he and 11 other AGs filed to block the …
Jen Rubin will be returning to Coffee with Contrarians
on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. ET. Join us Live!