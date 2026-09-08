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Steven Frazier's avatar
Steven Frazier
2h

It is going to be so wonderful to have Jen back!!

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
6m

Dems: an order of magnitude better than the Trump & Co packs of corrupt sociopaths. Trump & Co epic corruption & grifting: The Golden Age?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0M-i6CsuWcM

https://mitchthelawyer.substack.com/p/this-labor-day-you-paid-415-a-gallon?r=aexlz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

Please, bring on a Blue Tsunami. #VoteBlue!

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