Spotlight Story
Ezra Levin of Indivisible explains the urgency of coordinating civic action ahead of the midterm elections.
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Jen returns to Coffee tomorrow at 9:15am ET! JOIN HERE
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It is going to be so wonderful to have Jen back!!
Dems: an order of magnitude better than the Trump & Co packs of corrupt sociopaths. Trump & Co epic corruption & grifting: The Golden Age?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0M-i6CsuWcM
https://mitchthelawyer.substack.com/p/this-labor-day-you-paid-415-a-gallon?r=aexlz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email
Please, bring on a Blue Tsunami. #VoteBlue!