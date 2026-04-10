Feel Like Screaming? This Club is for You

The news these days is enough to make you scream. If it’s not Donald Trump threatening to annihilate an entire civilization, maybe it’s just that you remember that ICE still exists. Tim Dickinson reports on the ground in Portland, Oregon from a screaming club known as the Scream Society that gathers every Wednesday by the beautiful waterfront to let off some steam, anger, and rage and scream into the void.

Tim Dickinson is the senior political writer for The Contrarian.