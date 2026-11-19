The midterm results, a wide swath of polling, and the reaction of their own captive rightwing media affirm that the Trump regime’s abject incompetence and contempt for government have come back to haunt them. When you have Donald Trump sycophants like Fox’s Laura Ingraham and CNBC’s Joe Kernan asking aggressive questions to challenge the competency and personal conduct of Trump henchmen, you know things have gone downhill for the MAGA regime.

Secretaries Sean Duffy and Markwayne Mullin failed to answer any questions about the cause of FAA’s nationwide ground stop at a press conference on November 13, 2026. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The meltdown of our air traffic system — and, worse, the confused, untrustworthy “idiot” (which is how rightwing stalwart Megyn Kelly described DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin) buck-passing, piled onto a blasé response from Trump and his flunkies — perfectly epitomized the breakdown in competence under a regime that has prized lies over truth, self-enrichment over good governance, and loyalty over competence.

The most effective Democratic response came from an unlikely source: the House Appropriations Committee put out a timely, user-friendly visual aid blowing apart Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s lie that Congress had not given the department sufficient funding to upgrade the system. A timely release pushed out to social media did more to debunk Trump’s lies than any other action by elected Democrats. Even Republicans are now dumping on Duffy. Axios quotes multiple Republican senators who now have recognized Duffy’s flim-flammery, including Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA): “Maybe he was taking orders, but he’s smart enough to know better than to say, ‘I need 30 billion. We have a catastrophe. I need 50 billion now. We’re not going to give them $50 billion.”

From now on, Democrats will need a more comprehensive way to communicate with the American people to drive home their message that Republicans are not fit to hold power, in any branch of government, at any level. The Contrarian’s frequent contributor and congressional guru Norm Ornstein last month wrote for The New Republic: “Democrats in the House and Senate need to do what they have failed to do up to now: create a unified and disciplined message to let Americans know what the problems are and what they are doing about them.” As he points out, banking on legacy media to interrogate Trump and his apologists consistently and aggressively is a mistake, given “the timidity of the press corps and its predilection to both-sides issues and let Trump define the narrative.”

What Democrats have done in the past is plainly insufficient. Sen. Schumer’s notion of communication appears to consist of giving floor speeches no one watches and then sending out recaps in emails that no one reads. It is a strategy 20 years out of date. Democrats can do better.

Democrats would be wise to incorporate several critical strategies for keeping the focus on MAGA wrongdoing and blunders. Rather than relying on legacy network Sunday shows (whose audience is declining and whose focus is the gamification of politics), they need to make a concerted effort to diversify where and how they communicate. As Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) has done in his own campaign for Senate majority leader, one effective means of communication involves going directly to voters on social media with timely, sharply focused video responses.

Regularly scheduled press conferences and floor debates do not take the place of counterprogramming during a crisis. Over the weekend, when Duffy and Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin were floundering while Trump appeared to be hiding, Democrats would have been well advised to put out a brief, pointed video featuring one or more of their better communicators (e.g., Sen. Elizabeth Warren or Rep. Robert Garcia), making clear the president was absent, and his mouthpieces — lacked any credibility — were taking no responsibility. They could have reminded the public about DOGE’s random and irrational cuts to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) from 2025, and that Congress has consistently funded upgrades. Vowing to hold the administration responsible and get to the bottom of the crisis while offering their own offices to help stranded travelers would have also served a useful purpose.

And that brings us to a larger issue: the deficient messengers Democrats have relied upon. Even if he retains the majority leader spot, Sen. Schumer should be persuaded to largely stay off TV and eschew public events for all the obvious reasons we and other critics have proposed. Frankly, Speaker-elect Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has not been Democrats’ strongest representative either, often seeming compelled to equivocate on issues where the Democratic base is far ahead of him on an issue, or showing naïve openness to dealing with Trump (not to mention his son).

Just as the British have a “shadow Cabinet” with opposition leaders lined up corresponding to the relevant members of the prime minister’s government, Democrats could select a mix of communication-adept committee chairs (e.g., Rep. Garcia on Oversight, Rep. Jamie Raskin on House Judiciary, Sen. Warren on Banking); young lights (e.g. Texas Sen.-elect James Talarico, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Jon Ossoff); and more seasoned veterans (e.g. the 6 lawmakers who made the video imploring servicemen to follow the law) to take the lead on specific issues. They should be available for timely responses in crises, ready to jump onto independent media, cable TV hits, or social media, and be able to offer explainers before or after key oversight hearings.

Messaging does not take the place of an aggressive, well-designed agenda. But without a better message and better, more nimble messengers, Senate and House Democrats will not only lose valuable opportunities to communicate with the American people but, worse, will risk ceding the media landscape back to Trump propagandists, both those officially on the payroll and those ensconced in the rightwing media ecosphere. Democrats must seize the moment — and the public’s attention.