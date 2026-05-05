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The Contrarian

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Let’s Do Lunch!

The stock market, America's debt, and a K-shaped economy
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Economy_Heather's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jared Bernstein, Economy_Heather, and The Contrarian
May 05, 2026

Thank you for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guest Economy_Heather! Join us every other Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

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