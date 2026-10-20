Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! This week, Jared was joined by special guest Claudia Sahm. Join us every other Tuesday at 12pm ET to get your burning econ questions answered!
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Let's Do Lunch! ft. Claudia Sahm, Macroeconomist
AI in the economy, shoring up social security, and breaking down the numbers coming from U.S. government agencies
Let's Do Lunch!
Let’s Do Lunch is the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you. Host Jared Bernstein, economist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, sits down with esteemed experts to answer your questions live, every other Tuesday.Let’s Do Lunch is the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you. Host Jared Bernstein, economist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, sits down with esteemed experts to answer your questions live, every other Tuesday.
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