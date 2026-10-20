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Let's Do Lunch! ft. Claudia Sahm, Macroeconomist

AI in the economy, shoring up social security, and breaking down the numbers coming from U.S. government agencies
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Jared Bernstein, Claudia Sahm, and The Contrarian

Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! This week, Jared was joined by special guest Claudia Sahm. Join us every other Tuesday at 12pm ET to get your burning econ questions answered!

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