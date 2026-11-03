Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with special guest Skanda Amarnath, the Co-founder and Executive Director of Employ America. We’re live every other Tuesday over at 12:00 PM ET. Join us!
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Let's Do Lunch! ft. Skanda Amarnath, Executive Director of Employ America
Elections vs. the stock market, escalation in Iran, and which economic factors will most affect the midterms?
Let's Do Lunch!
Let’s Do Lunch is the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you. Host Jared Bernstein, economist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, sits down with esteemed experts to answer your questions live, every other Tuesday.Let’s Do Lunch is the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you. Host Jared Bernstein, economist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, sits down with esteemed experts to answer your questions live, every other Tuesday.
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