The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Let's Do Lunch! ft. Skanda Amarnath, Executive Director of Employ America

Elections vs. the stock market, escalation in Iran, and which economic factors will most affect the midterms?
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Skanda Amarnath's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jared Bernstein, Skanda Amarnath, and The Contrarian

Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with special guest Skanda Amarnath, the Co-founder and Executive Director of Employ America. We’re live every other Tuesday over at 12:00 PM ET. Join us!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture