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Let's Do Lunch! ft. Ryan Cummings

How to measure the health of an economy, what the stock market can tell us, and how we can grow the economy out of a deficit
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Jared Bernstein, Ryan Cummings, and The Contrarian

Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! Today, Jared was joined by Ryan Cummings, Chief of Staff for the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR). Join us LIVE, every other Tuesday at 12pm ET to get your burning econ questions answered!

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