Thank you for tuning in to another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! Today, Jared was joined by Ryan Cummings, Chief of Staff for the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR). Join us LIVE, every other Tuesday at 12pm ET to get your burning econ questions answered!
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Let's Do Lunch! ft. Ryan Cummings
How to measure the health of an economy, what the stock market can tell us, and how we can grow the economy out of a deficit
Let's Do Lunch!
Let’s Do Lunch is the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you. Host Jared Bernstein, economist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, sits down with esteemed experts to answer your questions live, every other Tuesday.Let’s Do Lunch is the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you. Host Jared Bernstein, economist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, sits down with esteemed experts to answer your questions live, every other Tuesday.
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