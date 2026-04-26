The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

LIVE with Norm and Jim Acosta After the WHCD Shooting

Norm and Jim Acosta debrief after the White House Correspondents Dinner shooting
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jim Acosta's avatar
Norman Eisen and Jim Acosta
Apr 26, 2026

Norm Eisen and Jim Acosta — both safe — go live after the White House Correspondents Dinner shooting with new details and clarifications.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture