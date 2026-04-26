Norm Eisen and Jim Acosta — both safe — go live after the White House Correspondents Dinner shooting with new details and clarifications.
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LIVE with Norm and Jim Acosta After the WHCD Shooting
Norm and Jim Acosta debrief after the White House Correspondents Dinner shooting
Apr 26, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
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