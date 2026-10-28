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Angie's avatar
Angie
9h

If the Democrats blow this chance to bring the hammer down on these fascists, they’ll never hold a majority again in my lifetime. We are angry and we are entrusting them one more time. The weakness of Jeffries and Schumer concerns me. I resent that we’re seemingly stuck with them.

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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
9hEdited

Yes, Judge Reyes patience should be at an end and if the DoJ shows up in court again with a similar flimsy argument she needs to lower the boom. I think she should have done it already. Same with the other cases. The pattern is clear and judges should respond accordingly. Failing to do so is encouraging further DoJ malfeasance.

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