Madison Square Garden Security Followed a Trans Woman to the Bathroom

A trans woman was, allegedly, followed second-by-second by Madison Square Garden’s arena cameras, even to the bathroom. The woman was not a criminal or person of interest — she was a Knicks super-fan the venue did not want on video during a game.

This is just one example: MSG’s intense surveillance has reportedly been tracking journalists, lawyers, and even a Girl Scout. Pablo Torre, host of Pablo Torre Find Out, broke the news in partnership with Wired. Now, he sits down with Jen to parse through the disturbing details behind MSG tracking its attendees. The two also talk LIV Golf’s demise, Arsenal’s collapse, and the World Cup’s battle with the state of New Jersey and it’s own fans over money.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .