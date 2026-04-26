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Norm & Carlos LIVE after the White House Correspondents Dinner Shooting

Norm Eisen & Carlos Espina update us from the ground after the WHCD shooting
Norman Eisen's avatar
Carlos Eduardo Espina's avatar
Norman Eisen and Carlos Eduardo Espina
Apr 26, 2026

Norm and Carlos — both safe — speak in the Washington Hilton lobby after a shooter opened fire outside the White House Correspondents Dinner (Wolf Blitzer confirmed as an eyewitness to the event).

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