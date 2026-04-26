Norm and Carlos — both safe — speak in the Washington Hilton lobby after a shooter opened fire outside the White House Correspondents Dinner (Wolf Blitzer confirmed as an eyewitness to the event).
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Norm & Carlos LIVE after the White House Correspondents Dinner Shooting
Norm Eisen & Carlos Espina update us from the ground after the WHCD shooting
Apr 26, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
Authors
Recent Posts