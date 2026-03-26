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Elizabeth Horton's avatar
Elizabeth Horton
34m

Yes to all of the above (except running for office-I'm 80). I've been boycotting Amazon, Home Depot, and Target and supporting local and democratic businesses.

Also yes to Saturday (cold in Vermont). Lots of the seniors in my community in South Burlington will be out with our signs and our hopeful hearts. No Kings!

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