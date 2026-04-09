Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved in the days ahead. These are heated times; we encourage non-violent and lawful activism.

Demand Accountability for Trump’s Genocidal Threats

It cannot be acceptable for a U.S. president to threaten to annihilate an entire civilization. Donald Trump’s infamous genocidal Truth Social post of April 7 was so extreme as to possibly constitute a war crime in itself. Dozens of members of Congress have called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove a reckless, addled commander in chief who can’t distinguish between tough negotiation tactics and terrorism. (More on the 25th Amendment option here and here.) Even members of Trump’s MAGA coalition have broken with Trump over the incident. Call your members of Congress to raise your voice and insist that this grave breach of moral leadership not be swept under the rug.

No Blank Check for War

Whatever the status of the fragile ceasefire, lawmakers have the power to block funding for Trump’s illegal war. You can also let your lawmakers know how you feel about Trump’s budget that calls for a 40 percent increase in Pentagon spending. Indivisible has a form to send messages to your members of Congress demanding cessation of hostilities, congressional oversight, and a vote on a war powers resolution. Join or organize a peaceful anti-war protest. Find resources here.

Learn About Tax Resistance

April 15 is around the corner. Do you approve of where your tax dollars are going? Tax resistance is not for everyone and can carry serious consequences. But it can also take many forms, including sending a letter of protest with your tax return. The National War Tax Resistance Coordinating Committee has been around since the 1980s and offers an illuminating how-to guide for both the committed and the curious.

Save the Forest Service

Urgently call your members of Congress at 202-225-3121 and ask them to support the Save Our Forests Act of 2025. The Trump administration last week announced the “restructuring” of the U.S. Forest Service, which manages 193 million acres of forest and grasslands, by closing regional offices, shuttering research stations, and relocating its headquarters to Utah, a state aggressively pursuing mineral extraction on public lands. Hatch magazine called it “the most devastating attack on the U.S. Forest Service in the agency’s 121-year history.” Alt National Park Service is leading a campaign to encourage corporations to stand up the lands protected by the Forest Service.

Check Your Voter Registration

Six states have voter registration deadlines coming up. Check your registration status and deadline here. Make sure your friends, family, and neighbors are also registered and ready to vote!

Mobilize for May Day

What’s next after No Kings 3? May Day. On May 1, forge solidarity and flex economic power by joining a nationwide general strike — “no work, no school, no shopping” — backed by Indivisible, labor, and clergy groups. Indivisible co-founder Leah Greenberg sees the aims as demanding the government invest in our communities, not enrich billionaires, fund endless wars, or deploy agents to detain our neighbors. Register for an April 7 organizing call here, and find out more at MayDayStrong.

Know Your Air-Travel Rights

With ICE goons deployed at the nation’s airports, read the ACLU’s “Know Your Rights” guide for travelers. Remember that all people on American soil have rights guaranteed by the Constitution and that you also have rights surrounding your electronic devices.

Hold the Line on DHS Funding

Keep up the fight over Department of Homeland Security funding. You’re winning. The standoff has already secured the ouster of the execrable DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. And the Congress is reportedly poised to approve a DHS package that funds everything but ICE. Indivisible offers talking points to demand Congress continue to negotiate reforms to Trump’s deeply unpopular mass deportation agenda.

Protect Voting Rights

The SAVE Act — which would disenfranchise millions of eligible voters — has passed the House and must be opposed in the Senate, where it is being debated. Pay attention to state-based voter-suppression bills; Florida just passed what Governor Ron DeSantis is touting as the state’s mini version of the SAVE Act. (The ACLU is already contesting it in court.)