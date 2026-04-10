Republicans Will Condemn Trump's Bad Iran Deal...Right?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1Republicans Will Condemn Trump's Bad Iran Deal...Right?The ContrarianApr 10, 20261ShareIf Republicans thought Obama’s Iran deal was bad, surely they will come out against Trump’s epic failure… right? Join The Contrarian community to support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe ContrarianSubscribeAuthorsThe ContrarianRecent PostsFeel Like Screaming? This Club is for You1 hr ago • The Contrarian and Tim DickinsonPennsylvania Democrats Are Ready for a Fight2 hrs ago • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinHow Do Women Have FEWER Rights in Georgia Than They Did 20 Years Ago?7 hrs ago • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinHow One Candidate Plans to Bring Georgia Back to its Progressive RootsApr 9 • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinThis Congresswoman Is Jamming the Gears of Trump’s Chaos MachineApr 8 • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinHow Does the 25th Amendment Actually Work?Apr 8 • The Contrarian and Ben SheehanAre We Headed Towards A Modern Day Crusade?Apr 8 • The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Robert P. Jones