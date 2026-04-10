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Republicans Will Condemn Trump's Bad Iran Deal...Right?

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The Contrarian
Apr 10, 2026

If Republicans thought Obama’s Iran deal was bad, surely they will come out against Trump’s epic failure… right?

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