Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved in the days ahead. These are heated times; we encourage non-violent and lawful activism.

Don’t Let a Trump Crony Take over GAO

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) offers crucial audits of federal programs, assessing whether they are, for example, endangering lives or enabling billions in tax fraud. Republicans are now seeking to jam through a new GAO commissioner, Eric Ueland — a fierce partisan deputy of Russell Vought at the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, as Norman Ornstein detailed in his Contrarian essay Wednesday. The commissioner serves a 15-year term and could do generational damage. As Max Stier explained in The Contrarian this week: “The stakes couldn’t be higher. The GAO serves Congress and provides independent, nonpartisan oversight of the executive branch. [It] depends on leadership that is … not beholden to the president.”

Contact your senators to demand they block this nomination.

(A promo graphic for a GAO podcast. Via GAO)

Make Your Voice Heard on Senate Leadership

The contest for Senate leadership remains red hot. Do you value the experience of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), backed by the likes of returning Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)? Or would you prefer the challenger, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who has the endorsement of Indivisible and new Senate arrivals, including Michigan’s Abdul El Sayed?

Whether you want to stay the course or call for change, make your voice heard. Your senators can be reached via the Capitol switchboard at 202-224-3121. The Contrarian encourages a robust, respectful debate.

Block the BAAJA Blast

Debate continues on the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act. Proponents claim BAAJA would “modernize” permitting for electricity transmission lines and energy pipelines. Opponents warn the legislation would slash essential environmental and endangered species protections and undermine tribal sovereignty for the benefit Big Oil and the AI giants. The bill cleared a key procedural hurdle this week in the Senate, but final passage hinges on a fight over amendments, including one that would block data center development on public lands.

The bill does have Democratic cosponsors, who argue it would speed renewable energy deployment. But at a global climate conference this week, Al Gore warned that passing BAJAA would be a “very, very serious mistake.” Elizabeth Bast, executive director of Oil Change International, has called the bill “a massive giveaway to fossil fuel companies and Big Tech.” Tribal nations also oppose the bill, warning that BAAJA would “threaten sacred sites and cultural resources.” Read Contrarian Contributor Steve Vladeck’s call for BAAJA “pause” here.

You can track your senators’ stance on the bill and find tools to contact their offices at nodirtydatacenterdeal.com or stopbaaja.org.

Honor Transgender Awareness Week

This is Transgender Awareness Week, culminating on Nov. 20 with Trangender Day of Remembrance. The trans community — too often treated like a punching bag in our national politics (including by Democrats) — deserves recognition and respect, as well as celebration for blue tsunami electoral wins by trans candidates from Alabama to Montana, where a trans/nonbinary Democrat will become the minority leader of the state House.

Share GLAAD’s tipsheet on being a better ally to the trans community or its glossary of respectful language to use when discussing anything from gender dysphoria to drag. Consider volunteering with the Trevor Project, which seeks to “protect transgender and nonbinary young people.” And take time to enjoy media by and about trans folk, including books such as Transgender History, films including We’ve Been Around and This is Me, or TV series such as HBO’s The Trans List.

Impeach Trump’s Incompetents

A Republican-led effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth failed to advance last week. But ousting him should be a top priority of the new Congress. You can join a letter-writing campaign to your members of Congress demanding Hegseth’s removal and sign a petition in favor of his impeachment.

After a week in which the United States lost its measles-elimination status, Stand Up For Science is circulating a petition to impeach Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his endeavors against public health. Find that here.

After the FAA’s nationwide unscheduled ground stop, top Democrats are also calling for the ouster of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who spent much of his tenure filming a reality show on the taxpayer dime. Sign a Duffy impeachment petition here.

Join Post-Election Reflections

Swing Left is hosting a post-election call tonight at 8 p.m. eastern. Executive Director Yasmin Radjy and the group’s organizing leadership will reflect on the voter-mobilization accomplishments that helped build the blue tsunami — including knocking on 237,000 doors and dialing 1.5 million phones — and offer “a first glimpse of what’s next.”

For DC/MD/VA Contrarians, a local chapter of Swing Left known as the Blue Victory War Room is also hosting a virtual “Celebration De-Brief” on November 23, at 8 p.m. eastern to discuss post-election events and calls to action, and start planning for 2028.

Colorado Contrarians, you can attend a roundtable discussion on Democracy, Faith, and the 2026 Midterms at the Denver Convention Center on November 20, where you’ll hear insights from the scholars of Christian nationalism who produce the Straight White American Jesus podcast. The event begins at 6 p.m. mountain time and can be streamed online.

Support SNAP for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving only one week away, consider volunteering opportunities to make celebrating the holiday easier for your neighbors. You can organize a virtual fundraiser, volunteer at or donate to a local food pantry, or call your representatives to advocate for SNAP and food-related policies in current legislation.

Calls to Celebrate: It’s Over for Overton

We’ve been watching the Food and Drug Administration commissioner confirmation process from the get-go and have an exciting update: The White House pulled its nomination of Dr. Heidi Overton on Tuesday. Overton, a White House domestic policy adviser, drew bipartisan criticism over her dangerous stances on vaccines and abortion. With her nomination over(ton), the president’s next nominee will face the new Senate Democratic majority, which can hopefully shut the window on extremist, Trump-loyalist nominees.