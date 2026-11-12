The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
3h

If you want to change the politics you have to change the politicians. That starts with 150 year old Schumer and Jared Kushner's new friend Jeffries.

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Potter's avatar
Potter
2hEdited

I do not think Schumer or Jeffries are strong enough. As has happened before with leadership positions- including the presidency- there is a lot of acquiescing to the inevitable and not wanting to challenge the entrenched. We are in an existential battle for the sole of this country. The opposition scourge upon us- the MAGARepublicans- need to experience our very strong opposition and pushback. They are disreputable immoral and lawless in order to gain power.. and want actually to change this country..proven. We, the people who have just voted want and need strong warriors in those positions.

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