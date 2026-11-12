Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved in the days ahead. These are heated times; we encourage non-violent and lawful activism.

Make Your Voice Heard on Congressional Leadership

The blue tsunami was a change election. And many progressives, in particular, would prefer to see a change in leadership in the Democratic Party to match it. (The intraparty leadership debate, formerly a wonky affair, has spilled into pop culture, including Saturday Night Live’s recent cold open.)

Indivisible is seeking an alternative to Sen. Chuck Schumer (NY) as Senate majority leader, as are several senators-elect. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (MD) has said he’s open to challenging Schumer. For his part, Schumer is insisting he’s not going anywhere: “I’ll be reelected as majority leader,” he told reporters shortly after Election Day.

On the House side, many Democratic voters are looking for an alternative to current House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as speaker; an online petition has gathered more than 1.1 million signatures. Currently running unopposed, Jeffries made his case in a letter to colleagues.

Whether you’d prefer to stay the course with current leadership or call for change, this is the moment to make your voice heard. Your congressional representation can be reached via the Capitol switchboard at 202-224-3121. (The Contrarian encourages a robust, respectful debate.)

Impeach Pete Hegseth

The blue tsunami also was, in part, a reaction to the catastrophic mismanagement of the Iran war. (Even JD Vance blamed the war for the GOP’s midterm rout). A Republican-led effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth failed to advance this week. But ousting the self-styled “secretary of war” should be a top priority of the new Congress. You can join a letter-writing campaign to your members of Congress demanding Hegseth’s removal and sign a petition in favor of his impeachment.

Defund ICE, Advance Immigration Reform

More evidence is emerging showcasing the cruelty and incompetence of ICE and its agents. A Washington Post investigation found that at least 19 hires had major red flags in their records and weren’t “fit to serve.” The San Francisco Chronicle released an investigation of ICE mortality reviews, finding that out of 29 deaths of immigrant detainees, 23 died after receiving deficient medical care. This includes failing to provide emergency care and perform CPR correctly or at all.

Sign two major petitions to help shape the priorities of the new Congress. One calls for rolling back billions in expanded ICE funding. The other, sponsored by LULAC, demands Congress finally pass comprehensive immigration reform in 2027. The pursuit of justice doesn’t have to wait until January, when the Democratic majority will be seated. Demand your elected officials conduct oversight visits of ICE detention sites and pursue accountability for lawless ICE agents now.

Block the BAAJA Blast

The Senate has advanced the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA). Proponents claim the bill would “modernize” permitting for things such a electricity transmission lines and energy pipelines. Opponents warn the legislation would slash essential environmental and endangered species protections and undermine tribal sovereignty, just to benefit Big Oil and the AI giants. Elizabeth Bast, executive director of Oil Change International, has called the bill “a massive giveaway to fossil fuel companies and Big Tech” negatively affecting “communities, the climate, and people’s energy bills.” Tribal nations also oppose the bill, warning that BAAJA would “threaten sacred sites and cultural resources.” To urge a “No” vote on BAAJA and insist that any future iterations of the bill preserve environmental protections and honor tribal rights, contact your senators.

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Stop Ballroom Bribery

On Election Day, tens of millions of Americans cast their ballots against Republicans — a sharp rebuke of the administration’s handling of the affordability crisis and the Iran war and of its shameless corruption.

Instead of outlining a plan to bring costs down for American families, Trump has gone right back to talking up his $600 million White House ballroom vanity project. Two bills in Congress would impose donation limits for construction projects at the White House and for monuments to living current or former presidents and vice presidents. Call your senators and ask them to cosponsor the Stop Ballroom Bribery Act, introduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). You can also ask your representative to sign the related bill in the House, introduced by incoming Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA).

End the Military Occupation of D.C.

Trump has now deployed the National Guard in Washington, D.C., for no defensible reason, for more than 450 days. Read Free DC Executive Director Keya Chatterjee’s piece in The Contrarian demanding the demilitarization of the nation’s capital. If your own state national guard is part of the deployment, contact your governor. And turn up the heat on the incoming Congress to put Washington, D.C., in charge of its own future by passing legislation to make it a state.

Support SNAP for Thanksgiving

Since July 2025, the Trump administration has cut more than 5.5. million Americans from federal nutrition (aka SNAP) benefits. These cuts come when the rising cost of groceries makes it increasingly difficult for many families to put food on the table.

With Thanksgiving later this month, consider ways to make celebrating the holiday easier for your neighbors by organizing a virtual fundraiser, volunteering at or donating to a local food pantry, or calling your representatives to advocate for SNAP and food-related policies in current legislation.

Click here to find The Contrarian’s standing resources for empowering yourself in American civic life — from contacting your elected officials to ensuring your right to vote to supporting public-interest journalism.