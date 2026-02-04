The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
The Fight over DHS Funding & Protecting Fair Elections
0:00
-38:00

The Fight over DHS Funding & Protecting Fair Elections

Taking back Congress is critical to stop Trump's authoritarian rampage
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Lauren Groh-Wargo's avatar
The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Lauren Groh-Wargo
Feb 04, 2026

We just saw the end of a very brief government shutdown forced by Democrats, who fought back against funding DHS without real restraints on ICE and Customs and Border Patrol.

Jen spoke with Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress and former Biden Administration official, to discuss the shutdown, the future of ICE, and what Democrats need to do to preserve our democracy.

And, with the midterm elections and a potential blue wave coming up quickly, some members of the GOP realize there’s only one way for them to survive: Cheat.

Lauren Groh-Wargo [22:11], CEO of voting rights non-profit Fair Fight Action, talked about the FBI’s recent raid seizing ballots, voting rolls and election records in Fulton County, Georgia and why we must have fight back against authoritarian overreach.

🚨 The Contrarian is listener-supported. Your paid subscription helps us bring you the brightest voices in politics & culture and fight every day against the Trump chaos. Join now

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture