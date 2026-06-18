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The Tea ft. Iyanla Vanzant

Obama Presidential Center, spiritual cleansing, Knicks, and honoring Juneteenth
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April Ryan's avatar
The Contrarian and April Ryan
Jun 18, 2026

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! This segment, April was joined by Iyanla Vanzant, Author of the newly released book Spiritual Hygiene. We’re live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.

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