Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! This segment, April was joined by Iyanla Vanzant, Author of the newly released book Spiritual Hygiene. We’re live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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The Tea ft. Iyanla Vanzant
Obama Presidential Center, spiritual cleansing, Knicks, and honoring Juneteenth
Jun 18, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
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