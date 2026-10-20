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The Tea ft. Rep. Shomari Figures

A tight race in Alabama, not so shocking police violence, and VOTE, BABY, VOTE!
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The Contrarian and April Ryan

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Rep. Shomari Figures from Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District. Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Thursday!

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