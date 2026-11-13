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The Tea with April Ryan ft. Reecie Colbert, Radio Host

Scott Colom declares victory, Pete Hegseth reprimanded at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and what Mississippi’s win means for America
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The Contrarian and April Ryan

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Reecie Colbert, Author and Radio Host. Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!

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