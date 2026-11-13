Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Reecie Colbert, Author and Radio Host. Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
The Tea with April Ryan ft. Reecie Colbert, Radio Host
Scott Colom declares victory, Pete Hegseth reprimanded at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and what Mississippi’s win means for America
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
Authors
Recent Posts