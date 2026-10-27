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The Tea with April Ryan ft. Andrea Hailey

Nicki Minaj, early voting numbers, and one week left until election day
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The Contrarian and April Ryan

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org. Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Thursday!

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