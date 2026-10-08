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The Tea ft. Hallie Shoffner, Arkansas Senate Candidate

A new amicus brief from the NAACP, make sure to VOTE, and Trump is hurting Arkansas farmers
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The Contrarian and April Ryan

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Hallie Shoffner, Democratic nominee for Senate from Arkansas. Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!

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