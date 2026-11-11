Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Nadine Smith, President and CEO of Color of Change. Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Thursday!
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The Tea with April Ryan ft. Nadine Smith, CEO of Color of Change
Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller, and strengthening Black democratic power
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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