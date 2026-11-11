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The Tea with April Ryan ft. Nadine Smith, CEO of Color of Change

Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller, and strengthening Black democratic power
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Nadine Smith

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Nadine Smith, President and CEO of Color of Change. Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Thursday!

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