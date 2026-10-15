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The Tea ft. April Verrett, SEIU President

A shaky first week for the new press secretary, SEIU’s National Day of Action on October 24, and Scott Turner targets Black homeownership
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, and April Verrett

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by April Verrett, President of the Service Employees International Union. Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!

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