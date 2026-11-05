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The Tea with April Ryan ft. Anthony Coley, Political Analyst

Mississippi counting, a Callais rebuke from the South, and Jamie Raskin speaks on Todd Blanche
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Anthony Coley

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Anthony Coley, Political Analyst for MS NOW. Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!

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