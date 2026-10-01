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The Contrarian

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The Tea ft. Laura Murphy and Senator Angela Alsobrooks

Demanding justice for sexual assault survivors, what’s at stake this November, and don’t forget to vote, baby, vote!
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The Contrarian and April Ryan

Today, April was joined by Laura Murphy, former director of the ACLU Legislative Office, and Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD). Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!

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