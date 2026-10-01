Today, April was joined by Laura Murphy, former director of the ACLU Legislative Office, and Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD). Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!
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The Tea ft. Laura Murphy and Senator Angela Alsobrooks
Demanding justice for sexual assault survivors, what’s at stake this November, and don’t forget to vote, baby, vote!
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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