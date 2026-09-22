Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Chris Edley III, head of the AI and Justice Consortium, and Jim Acosta, Independent Journalist and Host of The Jim Acosta Show. Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Thursday!
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The Tea ft. Chris Edley III and Jim Acosta
April talks to the head of the AI and Justice Consortium, Chris Edley, about the AI landscape, and discusses the White House press mess with former CNN anchor Jim Acosta
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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