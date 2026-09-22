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The Tea ft. Chris Edley III and Jim Acosta

April talks to the head of the AI and Justice Consortium, Chris Edley, about the AI landscape, and discusses the White House press mess with former CNN anchor Jim Acosta
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Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Chris Edley III, head of the AI and Justice Consortium, and Jim Acosta, Independent Journalist and Host of The Jim Acosta Show. Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Thursday!

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