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The Tea ft. Chris Jones, Arkansas Congressional Candidate

A history of civil rights activism, U.S. China summit in D.C., and news straight from Arkansas
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The Contrarian and April Ryan

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Dr. Chris Jones, Democratic candidate for Congress in Arkansas’s 2nd District. Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Tuesday!

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