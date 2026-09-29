Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April Ryan! Today, April was joined by Congressman Bennie Thompson from Mississippi. Join us LIVE every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET. See you on Thursday!
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The Tea ft. Rep. Bennie Thompson
Your tax dollars in Trump’s ad, Making America Hungry Again, and the power of your vote
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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