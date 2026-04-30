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The Tea w/April Ryan ft. Damon Hewitt & Ed Towns

WHCD shooting, SCOTUS VRA decision, and more!
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Damon Hewitt
Apr 30, 2026

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! This week April was joined by Damon Hewitt, President President and Executive Director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and Ed Towns, former U.S. Representative and Chair of the Oversight Committee.

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