Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! This week April was joined by Damon Hewitt, President President and Executive Director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and Ed Towns, former U.S. Representative and Chair of the Oversight Committee.
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The Tea w/April Ryan ft. Damon Hewitt & Ed Towns
WHCD shooting, SCOTUS VRA decision, and more!
Apr 30, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
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