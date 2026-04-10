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The Tea w/April Ryan ft. Rep. Glenn Ivey & Rep. Al Green

War Powers Resolution, the 25th Amendment, and more!
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Glenn Ivey
Apr 10, 2026

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! This week April was joined by U.S. Representative Glenn Ivey (D-MD) and U.S. Representative Al Green (D-TX).

Join us live every Thursday at 5pm ET for The Tea.

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