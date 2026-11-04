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Jason's avatar
Jason
3hEdited

Wow...just...wow.

There is plenty for Democratic voters across the spectrum to be excited about today.

Can't wait for the investigations, subpoenas, impeachments....January can't come soon enough.

..and yes, "Now it’s time for Democrats to deliver." 100%

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
3h

A million drops came together to form our Beautiful Blue Tsunami! Love to every one of those drops!

RideShare2Vote just shared an impossible story about how a driver rescued a woman from floodwaters to get her to the polls. You have to read this!

https://kathleenweber.substack.com/p/true-vote-grit

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